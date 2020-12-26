Another win against a Top 25 team keeps Northwestern undefeated in the Big Ten

Northwestern guard Boo Buie (0) grabs a rebound as Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell (32) fouls him during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks)

EVANSTON – On Wednesday, their win gave them their best start to conference play in 15 years. Their triumph on Saturday brought a beginning that was much longer in the making.

In fact, it’s been over a half-century since Northwestern was able to win three-straight games to open the Big Ten campaign.

The Wildcats rallied late against No. 23 Ohio State at Welsh Ryan Arena on Saturday afternoon to pick up a 71-70 win for their second victory over a ranked team in their last three games. Their 3-0 start to conference play is their best since the 1967-1968 season, a span of 53 years.

It continues a strong early turnaround for Northwestern and head coach Chris Collins, who have won six games this season after winning just eight all of last season. They’ve already have a win over fourth-ranked Michigan State and Indiana to go along with the triumph over the Buckeyes.

This one took a rally late in the second half when the Wildcats were down by five with 3:31 to go, and leaned on their big scorers to get the job done. Miller Kopp, who finished with a game-high 23 points, hit two free throws and a jumper to get the lead down to one.

Chase Audige put Northwestern ahead with a three-pointer with 1:47 to go, but Ohio State’s Kyle Young got it back with a hoop of his own to tie the game. Boo Buie wouldn’t let that last, as he knocked down three of his 14 points with 1:07 to go to put the Wildcats up by three.

Buie would seal the game in the final seconds on a rebound in the paint to preserve the one-point win and continue this historic start for Northwestern. Yes, it’s only three games, but considering where the program was just a year ago, it’s something to celebrate as 2020 comes to a close.