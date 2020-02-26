2 former Lincoln Park High School administrators sue CPS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Two former administrators at a Lincoln Park school have filed a lawsuit against Chicago Public Schools.

Ousted former interim Principal John Thuet and former Assistant Principal Michelle Brumfield filed a defamation lawsuit against CPS on Tuesday.

Attorney Matthew Ryan said CPS made publicly false statements about Thuet and Brumfield saying that they had endangered victims.

"They've destroyed Michelle Brumfield and John Thuet’s careers," he said.

Parents of Lincoln Park High School students packed a Chicago Board of Education meeting Wednesday to urge the board to reinstate administrators who were abruptly fired last month.

Chicago Teachers Union President Jesse Sharkey called it an "inquisitional style process ... steeped in fear."

CPS CEO Janice Jackson sent a stern message to Lincoln Park High School parents — a message that didn't appear to be well received at \ Board of Education meeting.

"I am acting in the exact same manner that I would act if this was my child. The question is whether everyone else will be able to do so," she said.

Trouble at the school since December has prompted at least five internal investigations into alleged misconduct — involving both staff and students.

Meanwhile, another staff member has been removed at Lincoln Park High School.

In a letter sent to parents Tuesday, officials said they are investigating an allegation that the staff member engaged "inappropriately with a student."

The letter reads, in part:

Chicago Public Schools and LPHS have a zero-tolerance policy for any behavior that compromises student safety, and I regret to inform you that there has been an allegation regarding a staff member in our school engaging inappropriately with a student. This individual has been removed from the school, and an investigation has been initiated by the Office of the Inspector General (OIG). Parents of the impacted student have been notified, and the Office of Student Protections and Title IX is providing support to the student. Based on the information learned during the OIG's investigation, a final determination will be made regarding whether it is safe for this individual to return to LPHS. We will update the school community if it is determined that this staff member will return.

