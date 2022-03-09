Another Chicago suburb targeted with antisemitic propaganda

GLENVIEW, Ill. — Two weeks ago, Park Ridge and Niles residents found flyers identifying both Jewish elected officials and leaders using the conservative taunt ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ to disparage President Joe Biden. The hateful brochure, stuffed in plastic bags filled with rice, stated, ‘Every aspect of the Biden administration is Jewish.’

The flyers also directed readers to a Nazi propaganda website.

Now, the nearly identical flyers have surfaced in Glenview.

Interim Senior Pastor Kent Ulery leads the 1,100 person congregation at the Glenview Community Church. He says people of all faith should speak out against the hateful messages.

“I’m concerned about the spread of hatred,” Ulery said. “It’s a virus and we have allowed it to spread.”

In Springfield, a bipartisan group of state lawmakers – including Glenview representatives – condemned the unidentified group responsible for blanketing three suburban communities with the flyers.

“My community’s under attack” State Rep. John Carroll said. “My district’s under attack. These people are sending out these hateful things and targeting the Jewish community.”

“I’m saddened that this hate would be delivered to my doorstep and angry that this is taking place in my backyard,” State Rep. Laura Fine said. “Antisemitism and hate crimes are on the rise; 62% of all religious hate crimes are antisemitic. Jews make up only 2% of our population.”

Lawmakers say they’re discussing the formation of a task force to deal with the spread of hate.

“Security is one aspect but education combatting hate will require a lot of effort, across a lot of areas,” State Rep. Bob Morgan said. “We reinstituted the Illinois Hate Crimes and Discrimination Commission.”

Pastor Ulery told WGN News there is an old lesson that he wants the village of Glenview to learn once again.

Read more Chicago News Headlines here

“I do believe that old maxim about how it only takes one person to remain silent for evil to triumph.”