CHICAGO — Memorial Day honors military members who died while serving. On Saturday more than 1,000 people gathered to honor military members who made it safely home only to face a new set of struggles.



The annual ruck march in Chicago raises awareness to veteran suicide.

Each day 17 veterans die by suicide and the participant in Saturday’s event marched 17 miles to highlight that reality and honor those military lives lost. Many wore wore the names of veterans who died by suicide.

The march helps fund programming and resources for veterans in the area.