MENDON, Mo. — Several Amtrak train cars derailed in Missouri on a trip Monday from Los Angeles to Chicago.

The train had approximately 243 passengers on board and struck a dump truck at a public crossing in Mendon, Missouri at around 1:45 p.m.

Amtrak said there are early reports of injuries. Approximately eight train cars detailed, police said.

Data tracking shows Amtrak’s Southwest Chief was travelling at 90 mph minutes before it collided with the truck on the tracks.

TransitDocs.com shows the train was travelling northeast on a section of high-speed track. It’s unknown if the engineer was able to engage emergency braking before impact.

The journey of the cross-country train began with an on-time departure from Los Angeles at 5:55pm on June 25. The train departed its last scheduled stop in Kansas City 3 hours and 42 minutes behind schedule. Delays are not uncommon on the line.

