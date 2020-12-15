Amber Alert issued for Wisconsin girl; father has Illinois license plate

WALWORTH, Wisc. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a southern Wisconsin girl who was last seen Saturday.

Jocelyn Van Duyn, 10, is believed to be with her father, Jonathan Van Duyn, 33.

Van Duyn is driving a white 2014 Dodge Ram with Illinois plate number 167007F. The truck may be pulling a camper.

The Kenosha News reports the girl left without packing a bag or taking a coat, according to police reports. She did take a cat and $30 from the residence.

The girl is 5’3″, 140 lbs., and has brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with an Eiffel Tower print on it, black pants and dark colored tennis shoes.

The father is 6′, 220 lbs. and has brown short hair and blue eyes.

If located, call 911.