INDIANAPOLIS — An AMBER Alert has been issued after a 9-year-old went missing from Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department requested the activation after Delilah Jennings went missing from Indianapolis around 9:24 a.m. Thursday. She is believed to be in extreme danger.

Jennings is a 9-year-old Black girl. She is 3 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 80 pounds, and has black hair with brown eyes. She was last seen with her hair in a ponytail and wearing a gray “ILH” shirt with an emblem in the middle, sky blue pants and black and white shoes.

She is believed to be with Monica Burdine, Jennings’ non-custodial mother. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Jennings was taken from school by Burdine.

Burdine is a 32-year-old Black woman. She is 5’9″tall, weighs 210 pounds, and has brown hair with brown eyes. She was last seen with her hair in long black braids and wearing a blue fitted hoodie, gray biker shorts and white shoes, and driving a blue 2015 Chevrolet Malibu with Indiana License plate 233BXA.

Delilah Jennings

Monica Burdine IMPD

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6540 or 911.