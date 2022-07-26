MAYWOOD, Ill. — An Amber Alert was issued for a 3-year-old girl who was abducted from west suburban Maywood.

Kyaira Montgomery was last seen during a DCFS visit on the 1700 block of South 1st Avenue with Shaina Davis, 31, who Illinois State Police said is a suspect they are searching for.

Kyaira is listed as a protected party from Davis in an Active Order of Protection.

Police said Kyaira is a Black female, 3 feet tall and weighs 30 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink blouse and maroon pants.

Davis is described as a Black woman, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 152 pounds. She was

last seen wearing a black and white dress.

DCFS reported that Kyaira was forced into a Silver 2021 Honda Insight with license plate CQ69619.

The car was last seen heading northbound from 1st Avenue in Maywood at 9:53 a.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.