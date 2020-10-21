Amber Alert issued for Indiana 5-year-old believed to be in ‘extreme danger’

(Indiana State Police)

HUNTINGTON, Ind. — An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday evening for a 5-year-old Indiana girl who police said is believed to be in extreme danger.

The Huntington Police Department said Neveah O’Neal was last seen Tuesday at 8:15 p.m. in Huntington. She is described as a white female, 4 feet 5 inches tall, 50 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, and last seen wearing blue jeans, and “Paw Patrol” pink tennis shoes.

Police said the suspects are unknown and last seen driving a gold Ford Ranger extended cab truck with a toolbox in the bed of the truck, and unknown plates

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 260-356-7110 or 911.