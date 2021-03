DOLTON, Ill. — An Amber Alert was cancelled after an 8-month-old baby boy was found safe after he was taken in a vehicle in suburban Dolton.

The Dolton Police Department said the child was taken on the 1300 block of Sibley Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

The boy was in a car seat in the rear seat of a black car when a man was seen driving off in the car.

Around 12p.m., officials announced that the boy was found safe.

No further information was provided.