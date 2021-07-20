Amber Alert issued for 4 kids missing from Racine; mother has Illinois plates

RACINE, Wisc. — An Amber Alert has been issued for four missing kids from Racine who are believed to be with their mother.

Ariania Boutwell, 23, is wanted by police. An Amber Alert was issued for her children; Zy’Mere White, 7, Zariee White, 4, Zamari White, 2, Zakyi White, 6 months.

She is possibly driving a 2016 red Chevy Sonic with temporary Illinois plates. The vehicle has cheetah print seat coverings and a cheetah print steering wheel cover.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or police at 262-886-2300.