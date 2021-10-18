Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old boy in Milwaukee; person of interest in his parent’s death found dead

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old boy in Milwaukee.

Police said Major Harris was last seen Thursday afternoon. Major is the son of a homicide victim who was found dead near North 37th Street and West Clarke Street, according to police.

Around 4 p.m. Sunday, Milwaukee police officers approached a house on the 5400 block of North 31st Street that was believed to contain the person of interest in the homicide. Upon arrival, at least two gunshots were fired from within the house. Officers made entry into the house and located the homicide suspect with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police said the person of interest was pronounced dead at the scene.

Major is described as approximately 3 feet tall, 40 pounds, light complexion black male, thin build, black hair in zig zag braids, brown eyes, wearing a dark blue t-shirt with a small pocket on the left side, navy blue basketball shorts, and no shoes/socks.

Vehicle of interest is a black 2008 Chevrolet Equinox bearing Wisconsin auto plate # ABE2804.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.