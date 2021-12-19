AMBER Alert issued for 1-year-old girl abducted during car theft in Dolton

DOLTON, Ill. – An AMBER Alert has been issued by Illinois State Police after a one-year-old girl was abducted from a Dolton-area gas station.

Dolton Police say around 8:20 p.m., Carleigh B. Mackey was abducted from the Food for Less gas station at 1008 Sibley Boulevard. Carleigh was wearing a leopard-print leotard and pink and white pajamas.

Authorities say Carleigh was in the backseat of a white 2015 BMW utility vehicle with Illinois tags CR30318 when an unidentified male entered the vehicle and drove off.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.