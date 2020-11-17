Amber Alert issued after vehicle stolen in Bridgeview with 4-year-old boy inside

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. – An Amber Alert has been issued after a vehicle was stolen with a 4-year-old boy inside of it Monday night in Bridgeview.

Liam Barbarasa, 4, was abducted just after 5:35 p.m. at a 7-11 gas station near 79th and Roberts Road.

The vehicle is a blue 2001 Oldsmobile Silhouette van with Illinois license L 7 0 3 5 2 0 and a US Marine Corps sticker in the back window. Anyone with information should call 911.

Barbarasa has blond hair and blue eyes and was wearing a black jacket, gray pants with a yellow stripe, white sock and no shoes. He was in a running vehicle outside the 7-Eleven gas station when an unknown suspect stole the vehicle.

Police said the boy’s father went into the gas station for food and discovered the vehicle was stolen when they came out.

The car was later spotted at 26th and California in Chicago, but surveillance was not able to identify if the boy was in the car, police said. At around 7 p.m., the vehicle was then again spotted in Marquette Park, but police did not give an exact location.

His mother and family made an emotional plea at a press conference Monday night and said no charges will be brought, they just want the boy back.

“He’s a 4-year-old boy who is innocent, we just want him home safely,” his mother said. “He was playing with his sister just an hour ago.”

We will update this story once more information becomes available.