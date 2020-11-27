1-year-old Riverdale boy found safe, dropped off at police station following Amber Alert

RIVERDALE, Ill. – An Amber Alert has been canceled after the 1-year-old boy involved was safely dropped off at a police station Friday.

The alert was issued after a double homicide and an abduction of a 1-year-old boy Friday in Riverdale.

A 1-year-old boy was abducted from a home in the 14000 block of South Tracy Avenue. At around 5:10 p.m., authorities said the 1-year-old boy is safe after he was dropped off at a police station.

Police said they are investigating a double homicide at the address. Details surrounding the double homicide are unknown at this time.

The suspect has been identified as Clarence Hebron, 32, who is 5’6″ and weighs 135 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said he is still at-large.