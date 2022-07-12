DOLTON, Ill. — An Amber Alert has been canceled after a teenage girl who was kidnapped in Dolton was found safe, according to Illinois State Police.

The alert was issued late Monday night for a 15-year-old girl who was kidnapped around 2:45 p.m.

Dolton police did not say where the teen was taken from, but said the vehicle used was a black Ford 500. The only description provided of the driver is that they were wearing a mask.

Illinois State Police pursued that vehicle on the Dan Ryan Expressway’s northbound lanes on Monday afternoon, when the Ford 500 received damage to its front end.

According to ISP, the teen was found safe as of 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. No further details have been released.