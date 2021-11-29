Amazon’s Matteson facility sees 100k packages shipped out on Cyber Monday

MATTESON, Ill. — It was a busy Cyber Monday at Amazon’s Matteson facility, with 100,000 packages shipped out.

“We probably have 3,000 drivers or robots active and we’re going to take that up to 6,500,” said general manager Lamonte Heyward.

The robotics facility, located at 7001 Vollmer Rd., employs 1,800 full-time workers.

“We have the capability to receive a package on our inbound door running it through our entire facility and shipped out,” said Heyward. “All within a three-hour period.”

They are looking to double their staff by next year a robotics warehouse recently opened up in Markham to support the fulfillment center.