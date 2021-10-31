Amazon warehouse in Markham now up and running

Sunday was the first day of work at Amazon’s fulfillment center in Markham.

The Markham facility is one of two open in the south suburbs, with the other in Matteson. Each center will employ 3,000 workers, three times the number of employees the company had initially planned.

On Sunday, city officials and state lawmakers joined the retail giant to celebrate its opening day, noting that the journey to transform land at 159th and Dixie Highway was a long one.

In all, Illinois now houses 93 Amazon facilities in Illinois, with 36,000 workers. But what makes the Markham facility different? Employees will work alongside the newest generation of robots in a building that can house up to 50 million products.

