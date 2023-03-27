LONG GROVE, Ill. — Long Grove’s historic covered bridge had yet another run-in with a truck. Fortunately, there was no structural damage to the bridge.

Around 7:40 p.m. Sunday, deputies with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports that an Amazon truck was stuck underneath.

COVER STORY: The infamous Long Grove Covered Bridge

The roadway was closed for an hour while responding crews worked to free the truck.

Enrique Rivera, 24, of Hanover Park was cited for disobeying a traffic control device and driving a prohibited vehicle over the bridge. According to deputies, Rivera thought the truck could pass without becoming stuck underneath the bridge.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office used this incident to remind drivers that several signs that show the bridge’s height restriction is visible, in addition to signs prohibiting trucks and buses from crossing.

According to scanner traffic reports, it’s the 45th time a vehicle has become stuck underneath the historic bridge.