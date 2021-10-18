Amazon hiring 4,500 seasonal jobs across Illinois; average pay $18 an hour

CHICAGO — Amazon announced Monday that the company is hiring 4,500 seasonal jobs across Illinois.

The seasonal roles come after a recent announcement of 7,700 full of part-time operations jobs in the state.

“Our seasonal hiring helps us deliver on our promises to customers while also providing flexibility to our full-time employees during busy periods,” said SVP Alicia Boler Davis.

All Amazon jobs, including seasonal ones, have an average starting pay of $18 an hour, according to a press release. Sign-on bonuses of up to $3,000 are being offered.

