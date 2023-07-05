Years after they thought they saw their last inning, a group of young adults have found their way back to a baseball diamond.

“I’ve been playing baseball my whole life and I can’t imagine somebody not being able to play the game I love just because they are perceived as different,” Co-founder of Alternative Baseball Jackson Berner said.

A group of baseball enthusiasts didn’t let their challenges with autism and special needs keep them from the game that they loved: Baseball.

“We started with one. We’re up to 15 now, it’s really remarkable. And now we have a team and we’re so excited to get the ball rolling and play some ball”

It’s the first month of practice for the growing team of young adults brought together by their varying abilities and love of the game

“There just aren’t enough opportunities for older teens and adults to play sports who have special needs,” Co-manager of Alternative Baseball Beth Engelman said.

Often striking out when school age programming falls off

“The rules start to get a little complicated for someone with some additional challenges so finding a program like alternative baseball has been great for him,” Alternative Baseball parent Dave Rychley said.

“Be happy and just be able to play baseball,” Alternative Baseball team player Jack Rychley said.

When Jackson Berner heard about alternative baseball teams popping up in other states, he knew not only was it needed here, but that it would be a hit.

“I just want to make sure that everyone regardless of identity could have the same opportunity.,” Berner said.

“So much of what you journey through when you have differing abilities is the no that you get a lot and the doors that close and so having doors that ope this way and invite you to participate are really unique,” Alternative Baseball parent Amy Fox said.

“I love playing baseball and getting to meet other new fun guy,” Alternative Baseball player Emmett Fox.

At Alternative Baseball, players are finding belonging both on and off the field.

“Giving each other high fives after a good play or a good hit or just a fist bump or a good job.”

“The beautiful thing about this program is it recognizes we all need more spaces to connect.” Amy Fox said.

“It’s so impactful for these players because it teaches them these impactful social skills and how we can be teammates and better people,” Berner said.

“Me being around friends, making new friends everyday. I love that,” Emmett Fox said.

“His energy just goes up if it’s a baseball day. He’s excited to come that day to practice, his confidence is boosted by it so yeah, it’s been a great situation for him,” Dave Rychley said.

No one Field of Dreams looks exactly alike, but for these players in Northbrook, this diamond, this team, has been nothing short of a homerun.

“It’s up to each and every one of us to ensure that nobody regardless of their identity is excluded from the things they love to do and I’m here to make that happen.”

The team keeps growing too as word gets around. What they are looking for now is other adult league teams willing to take them on for weekly games.

