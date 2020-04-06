Allstate to return $600 million in premiums to policyholders

CHICAGO — Allstate announced Monday that it will return $600 million in insurance premiums to policyholders.

Allstate said there have been fewer vehicle accidents during the COVID-19 pandemic as people stay home more to slow the spread of the virus.

The Allstate “Shelter-in-Place Payback” will give more than $600 million in April and May for auto insurance customers.

Most policyholders will receive 15% of their monthly premium as a credit to their bank account, credit cards or on their Allstate account.

Allstate said it is also offering free identity protection, payment relief and extended coverage for people who have fallen on economic hardship during the pandemic.

