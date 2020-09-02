Allstate Arena goes red to draw attention to impact of pandemic on entertainment workers

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Allstate Arena went red Tuesday night to draw attention to entertainment and event workers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Around 200 people packed the parking lot for the socially distanced event.

Allstate Arena is one of several Chicago buildings lit in red to spotlight the need for entertainment industry pandemic relief. Details on @WGNNews #WeMakeEvents pic.twitter.com/gNvp0d03ZH — Kelly Davis (@kellykdavis) September 2, 2020

Chicago area venue employees, gig workers and union leaders talked about how the pandemic has taken a toll on the livelihoods of entertainment workers across the country.

Many of the affected workers were the first ones out of work and will be the last to go back. The entertainment industry continues to take a devastating hit as concerts, conferences and other live events have been put on pause.

Tuesday night’s event is part of a nationwide effort to pass The Restart Act, which is a bill that guarantees loans to small businesses hit hard by coronavirus. The group is urging people to contact their local representatives to pass that bill.

They also are asking supports to post red-tinted photos of themselves at their favorite venues on social media with the hashtag #WeMakeEvents.