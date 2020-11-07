Alligator Robb, man who caught Chance the Snapper, needs help with heart surgery bills

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 16: Alligator expert and trapper Frank Robb throws out a ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on July 16, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — The man who famously captured Chance the Snapper from the Humboldt Park Lagoon last summer is in need of help as a heart surgery looms.

Friends of Frank Robb, known affectionately as Alligator Robb, said that with his busy schedule, he started to feel “run down.” However, as he started to get short of breath and low on energy, he went to the doctor. He underwent tests and learned his heart was not working properly and that he needs heart surgery.

According to a GoFundMe page created by Laura Leister, Robb has had heart surgery before as a child, making him high risk for the upcoming surgery.

The GoFundMe says not only is he struggling to find a doctor to perform the high-risk operation, but he is worried how he will cover his medical bills and expenses since he does not have health insurance.

“There are a lot of people in the world who need help,” the GoFundMe page says. “There are not as many who have spent their entire life in the service of helping others. Frank Robb, with his humble, grateful, gracious, kind, respectful and funny disposition needs help.”

The GoFundMe is seeking to raise $300,000 for Robb and as of Saturday morning, has raised just over $11,000.