Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney have been named the 2020 Brian Piccolo Award winners

Darnell Mooney and Allen Robinson have been named the recipients of the 2020 Brian Piccolo Award.

LAKE FOREST – While there are many honors given from outside the organization that certainly carry weight, there is one award given by the Bears that has special meaning to the organization.

The Brian Piccolo Award, named in honor of the running back who died of embryonal cell carcinoma in 1970, is one which the organization has taken great pride in awarding since then.

On Tuesday, two more players got the chance to receive the honor, which salutes the courage, loyalty, teamwork, dedication, and sense of humor which were characteristics of Piccolo during his time in Chicago.

Every year, the Piccolo Award is given to a rookie & a vet who represent the courage, loyalty, teamwork, dedication & sense of humor Brian Piccolo was known for.



Congrats to our 2020 recipients @AllenRobinson & @Darnell_M1! 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/kmIlszIyvJ — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 27, 2021

Wide receiver Allen Robinson won the veteran’s award while fellow receiver Darnell Mooney was named the rookie recipient of the honor.

Robinson has been with the Bears the last three season and has been a steady force in what’s been a tumulous stretch for the offense. Despite changes in quarterbacks, coaches, and personnel, Robinson has caught 200 total passes the last two seasons, including his first 100-catch campaign in 2020 (102). In that stretch, he’s gained 2,397 yards while scoring 13 touchdowns.

After not reaching an agreement for a long-term deal during the 2020 season and this offseason, Robinson is currently on th team’s franchise tag for 2021.

A fifth round selection in last year’s draft, Mooney was a steady contributor and starter in his first season in the NFL. Playing in all 16 regular season games while starting nine, Mooney caught 61 passes for 631 yards and four touchdowns.