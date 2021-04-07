Alleged violent encounter between Quincy woman, male bar owner probed by police

QUINCY, Ill. – An investigation is underway in Quincy after police say a 19-year-old woman suffered injuries during an alleged altercation with an area bar owner.

Attorney Keenan J. Saulter of Saulter Law P.C. says Jazzpher Evans, a freshman at Quincy University, was the victim of a hate crime. Saulter said Evans, who is Black, was attacked by Steve Williams Homan, the owner of “The Barn.” Saulter says Williams, who is white, pushed Evans against the wall and slammed her to the ground after she requested a change in music.

Williams then allegedly put Evans in a choke hold, rendering her unconscious. She was then dragged out of the establishment and “slammed” onto the ground, Saulter adds.

While Quincy police acknowledge that an investigation is underway, they did not corroborate the lawyer’s story or say the attack stemmed from racism.

“The Quincy Police Department is working closely with the Adam’s County State’s Attorney’s Office in what is a complex investigation,” Quincy Chief of Police Robert Copley said. “Officers are watching videos and interviewing multiple witnesses. While we understand the demand for quick justice, it is important that the investigation is thorough and proper.”

Evan’s attorney says she suffered a “traumatic brain injury” and is still recovering. Her family and attorney plan to hold a press conference Thursday at 11 a.m. at One Vision Worship Center, located at 2701 W. Jefferson Street in Joliet.

