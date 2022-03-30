ROSEMONT, Ill. — The alleged 18-year-old shooter at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago Friday has been taken into custody.

On Tuesday, a nationwide arrest warrant was issued for 18-year-old Jose Matias, of Chicago. He’s accused of shooting Joel Valdes, 20, of Skokie and a 15-year-old girl Friday night in the Rosemont mall’s food court.

He was taken into custody by Rosemont police Wednesday afternoon.

Valdes died of his injuries and the girl has since been released from the hospital.

After the shooting, police said Matias left the mall in a maroon 2008 Honda. The vehicle was later located in Bellwood.

At this time, information on charges from the warrant is not available.

WGN News will update this story when more information becomes available.