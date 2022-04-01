ROSEMONT, Ill. — The alleged shooter at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago last Friday night has been charged with first-degree murder.

Jose Matias, 18, of Chicago, was taken into custody Wednesday following a nationwide arrest warrant. He’s accused of shooting Joel Valdes, 20, of Skokie, and a 15-year-old girl Friday night in the Rosemont mall’s food court.

Valdes died of his injuries and the girl has since been released from the hospital.

Rosemont police announced Friday afternoon that Matias has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

After the shooting, police said Matias left the mall in a maroon 2008 Honda. The vehicle was later located in Bellwood.

He was denied bail on Friday.