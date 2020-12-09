Alleged package thief charged, accused of running over suburban police officer

LYNWOOD, Ill. — A woman was arrested and charged after attempting to run over a police officer during a package theft investigation.

Megan Rozak is charged with attempted first degree murder of a police officer.

On Friday December 4, two police officers from south suburban Lynwood responded to reports of two people stealing packages from outside homes.

Officers said they arrested a Stefan Wisnewski, but said Rozak refused to get out of her car.

Video shows the woman driving over an officer as she fled the scene.

Paramedics took the officer to the hospital where he was treated and released.

Other officers chased the woman and caught her.

Wisnewski is charged with theft.

Wisnewski told officers the two had done drugs earlier in the day.

Both Wisnewski and Rozak were wanted for stealing packages in other nearby communities.