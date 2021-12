LAKE STATION, Ind. — All westbound lanes of I-80 in Northwest Indiana are blocked after a cattle hauler rolled over.

At around 4:45 p.m., police responded to the crash, near Ripley Avenue, on westbound I-80.

All westbound lanes are currently blocked. Police said the driver and cows are okay. Some of the cows are still in the trailer, while others are “busy eating grass,” ISP tweeted.

SkyCam9 is over the scene.