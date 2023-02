WILL COUNTY, Ill. — All southbound lanes are blocked on I-55 in Will County following a deadly crash.

At around 3:50 a.m., police responded to the southbound lanes on the report of a crash near the Weber Road exit in Romeoville.

Illinois State Police said four vehicles were involved. At least one fatality was indicated at this time.

All southbound lanes are currently blocked and traffic is being diverted off at Weber Road.

WGN News will update this story once more information becomes available.