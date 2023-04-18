CHICAGO — Alicia Keys will be taking her talents on the road this summer.

The 15-time Grammy Award-winner will be stopping in Chicago as part of her “Keys to the Summer Tour” on Tuesday, July 18.

Keys hit the mainstream with her first number one hit “Fallin’,” from her debut 2001 album “Songs In A Minor.” She received her most recent Grammy nomination for “A Beautiful Noise,” which was nominated for Song of the Year in 2020.

The “Keys to the Summer Tour” will stop at the United Center in Chicago. The event will take place at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18.

Tickets will be available for public purchase on Friday, April 21.

For ticket information, click here.