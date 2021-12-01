Algonquin police looking for man after couple found dead in residence; foul play suspected

ALGONQUIN, Ill. — Police in Algonquin are looking for a man after foul play was suspected in the deaths of a couple found during a well-being check.

At approximately noon on Wednesday, police conducted a well-being check in the 400 block of La Fox River Drive. A deceased man and woman, who had not been heard from, were found dead in the home.

Police believe the incident was related to domestic violence. Maxim Parnov, 36, has been identified as a person of interest. His whereabouts are currently unknown and he is believed to be driving a black 2006 Lexus sedan with Illinois plates CE37406.

The McHenry County Major Crimes Assistance Team is assisting Algonquin police with the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at 847-658-4531.