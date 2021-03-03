Algonquin officer placed on paid leave following DUI arrest

ALGONQUIN, Ill. — An Algonquin police officer was placed on paid administrative leave pending a DUI investigation, according to law enforcement.

In a statement, the department confirms reports that Sgt. Timothy Cooney, while off-duty, is suspected of driving his personally-owned vehicle under the influence.

He was arrested by the McHenry Police Department.

Algonquin Police Department was notified of the incident on Sunday, Feb. 21

The officer was relieved of his duties per the department’s Professional Standards policy.