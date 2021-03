WAUCONDA, Ill. – An alert driver in Wauconda helped save a baby red fox after it was badly injured.

The little red fox was found alone in the middle of a road after suffering a head injury.

A good Samaritan called police to help with the rescue. An officer quickly arrived and transported the red fox to the Flint Creek Wildlife Rehab Facility.

Doctors said they are taking good care of the fox and hope it makes a full recovery.