Fans of ALDI may love bargains on groceries, but the store is also entering the fashion world again.
Beginning on Wednesday, the “ALDI Gear Collection” releases with every item under $10.
ALDI said they are expanding on their original clothing collection, which was released last year, by “combining signature ALDI colors and bold stripes with retro vibes and a modern twist.”
The following items range from $1.49 to $9.99.
- Keychain Quarter Holder – $1.49
- Bucket Hat or Cap – $3.99
- 2 Pack Socks – $4.99
- Umbrella – $4.99
- Slides – $4.99
- Tumbler – $6.99
- Belt Bag – $6.99
- Windbreaker – $9.99
- Jogger – $9.99
- Pullover – $9.99
The limited-edition ALDI Gear Collection will be available in stores nationwide within the ALDI Finds aisle, while supplies last.