Back by Popular Demand: ALDI Unveils its Largest Gear Collection to Date

Fans of ALDI may love bargains on groceries, but the store is also entering the fashion world again.

Beginning on Wednesday, the “ALDI Gear Collection” releases with every item under $10.

ALDI said they are expanding on their original clothing collection, which was released last year, by “combining signature ALDI colors and bold stripes with retro vibes and a modern twist.”

The following items range from $1.49 to $9.99.

Keychain Quarter Holder – $1.49

Bucket Hat or Cap – $3.99

2 Pack Socks – $4.99

Umbrella – $4.99

Slides – $4.99

Tumbler – $6.99

Belt Bag – $6.99

Windbreaker – $9.99

Jogger – $9.99

Pullover – $9.99

The limited-edition ALDI Gear Collection will be available in stores nationwide within the ALDI Finds aisle, while supplies last.