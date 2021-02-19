Aldermen upset after mayor cancels City Council’s police accountability meeting

CHICAGO — Chicago aldermen were supposed to meet Friday to finalize a new ordinance for Chicago police accountability, but the cancellation of the City Council’s public safety committee meeting is sparking anger against Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Lightfoot is said to have requested the cancellation to introduce her own ordinance, giving her the ability to settle potential disputes when it comes to new police policy and oversight. However, the decision is not sitting well with a group of aldermen and community groups.

Many alderman are criticizing the mayor, who canceled the meeting one day after Chicago’s Inspector General delivered a report on the police department’s response to civil unrest in May. The blistering report pointed to confusion and a lack of coordination on the part of CPD command staff.

In the aftermath of last year’s troubles dozens of aldermen supported the formation of a new civilian police accountability board or committee who have final say on police policy.

Lightfoot has long advocated for police reform and accountability with input from the

community. However, the mayor, according to published reports, put the brakes on Friday’s expected vote on new proposals.

A pair of community groups thought they’d be hashing out a compromise at Friday’s scheduled meeting of Chicago’s Committee on Police Accountability.