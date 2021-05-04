Aldermen host town hall to build support for ‘Anjanette Young Ordinance’

CHICAGO – Several aldermen hosted a virtual town hall to build support for what they call the “Anjanette Young Ordinance.”

City leaders say the ordinance, which addresses warrant and raid reform, is necessary so police policy cannot be changed depending on leadership.

If it passes, it would make it part of Chicago’s municipal code.

Anjanette Young’s home was raided wrongly on the night of February 21, 2019 by 12 Chicago police officers. She was forced to stand naked for over 40 minutes.

Aldermen now want the city to pass the Anjanette Young Ordinance which would put an end to no-knock warrants in the city.

“What we are attempting to do is correct this and to make it a way in which there are true guidelines that are actually followed and that there are consequences if they are not followed,” Ald. Leslie Harrison said.

The town hall comes just days after COPA announced it completed a 16 month investigation into the raid on Young’s home.

COPA said it found nearly 100 allegations of misconduct by the officers who wrongly raided the home.