CHICAGO — Ald. Sophia King (4th Ward) is officially running for mayor of Chicago.

On Wednesday, King released a statement announcing her candidacy, vowing to make Chicago “safer and stronger.”

“I am running for Mayor because we need more collaboration, not more confrontation, and we can go further together,” King said in a press release.

The former teach has been the fourth ward alderperson since 2016. She is a member and chair of the City Council’s Reform Caucus.

King joins a growing list of candidates including Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th Ward), businessman Willie Wilson, Ald. Ray Lopez, State Rep. Kam Buckner and former CPS CEO and City Budget Director Paul Vallas.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced her re-election campaign in June.