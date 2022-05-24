CHICAGO — Ald. Michael Scott Jr. announced Tuesday he is resigning as alderman of the 24th Ward.

The surprise move puts Mayor Lori Lightfoot in the position to appoint his replacement.



During his seven years as alderman, he was handpicked by Lightfoot to serve as Education Committee chairman. Scott’s ward covers North Lawndale and a small section of Little Village.

Scott told the Chicago Sun-Times he wants to spend more time with his family and accepted a private sector job that would soon be disclosed by his new employer.

“The greatest honor of my life (besides being a husband and a father) has been the last seven years serving the residents of the 24th Ward as their alderman,” he said in a statement.

Scott didn’t say if he’s recommended anyone to the mayor to replace him.

This will mark the second alderman Lightfoot will appoint.

The first was Ald. Nicole Lee (11th Ward) who replaced Patrick Daley Thompson. Scott’s last day as alderman will be June 3.

