Airlines may cut thousands of jobs if Congress doesn’t approve more aid

CHICAGO — Airlines may have to cut tens of thousands of jobs on Thursday unless Congress comes up with a last-minute stimulus plan. The ailing industry has taken a big hit because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cares Act Payroll Support Program helped airline workers hold on to their jobs and some benefits, but the $25 dollars in federal funding for airlines runs out Thursday.

Without a last-minute intervention from Congress, massive cuts are expected.

The industry has been grounded by COVID-19 as people stay close to home for work and play.

DePaul University Professor Joe Schwieterman said airlines are facing scary red ink and the rebound will take a while.

“We’re still only 35% to 40% of normal and airlines just can’t support that payroll,” he said. “Tens of thousands of layoffs are inevitable it appears without something dramatic coming from congress. Not looking real good right now.”

Leaders of the Air Line Pilots Association and the association of flight attendants urging lawmakers to extend funding through next March saying if Congress fails to act there will be a wave of unemployment with thousands of aviation jobs disappearing overnight.

“Now that we’re looking at it in the face. Congress is feeling pressure, labor groups feeling pressure to negotiate, tough couple of days for the airlines as they try to sort his all out,” Schwierterman said.

There is still some hope furloughs and layoffs could be avoided. Earlier, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin urged airline executives to delay any cuts while he works with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to hammer out a deal on a new stimulus package.