Airlines expand schedules as passengers resume flying

CHICAGO — Airlines are expanding their schedules and more passengers resume traveling.

Chicago-based United Airlines announced a significant increase in domestic and international flights but it’s still a fraction of pre-pandemic service. The airline announced it will fly 58% of its domestic schedule and 46% of its international schedule this May compared to May 2019.

“In the past few weeks, we have seen the strongest flight bookings since the start of the pandemic,” Ankit Gupta, vice president of United’s domestic network planning and scheduling, said in a press release.

United is resuming international non-stop service from Chicago to Tokyo’s Haneda airport, Amsterdam, Munich and Tel Aviv.

The airline is also re-instating more flights to vacation destinations that range from Hawaii to Nantucket, Montana to Mexico.

It remains unclear when far more lucrative business travelers, who pay top dollar for airfares, will return in meaningful numbers.

On Wednesday, the TSA reported screening 1.1 million travelers nationwide — a huge increase from the 279,000 people screened on the same day last year but nearly half the 2.1 million screened that day in 2019.

Southwest Airlines recently began flying out of Chicago’s O’Hare Airport for the first time in the airline’s history.

The CDC and Chicago health officials continue to ask people to avoid non-essential travel for fear that will increase the spread of COVID-19. Chicago has gone so far as to institute a travel order requiring people to quarantine or be tested when visiting certain high-risk states; but it’s almost never been enforced.

Despite the lack of enforcement, Chicago officials say their order is important.

“We are not stopping individuals, we are not doing every single person that’s traveling, we don’t have capacity to do all of that,” Dr. Allison Arwardy, health commissioner, said.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the order has the effect of making people think about public health before they get on a plane.

“I do think the travel order has been effective in really elevating the consciousness of the public around safety when you’re traveling to other environments,” Lightfoot said.