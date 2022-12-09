CHICAGO — Airbnb announced Friday that they are preparing “heightened defenses” to prevent disruptive parties over New Year’s Eve weekend.

The company said there will be bans for entire home listings in Chicago and throughout the country.

Guests without a positive account history or with no previous bookings at all will not be allowed to book.

Airbnb claims over 2,900 people were deterred by various “anti-party” defenses from booking entire home listings over New Year’s Eve weekend last year in Chicago.

“Stays take place across the world each night on Airbnb, with the overwhelming majority of guests and Hosts being respectful of neighbors and delivering benefits to their local community. These proactive defenses will help to promote responsible travel and help to prevent rare instances of unwelcome behavior, and enable Hosts, guests and communities to enjoy their end of year celebrations with added reassurance,” Director of Trust Product and Operations Naba Banerjee said.