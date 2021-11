NEW LENOX, Ill. — After recently winning state for the third year in a row, the Lincoln-Way marching band is ready for their moment in the Big Apple.

In the Marching Band World, credentials like winning state do not don’t go unnoticed. So in 2019, they were invited to perform at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

So how do you top the Rose Bowl Parade? With an invite to the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

WGN’s Patrick Elwood has the story.