After tweeting Biden won election, Trump clarifies in another tweet ‘I concede NOTHING!’

FILE – In this Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks at the White House, in Washington. Although only a few of America’s CEOs have made public statements about President Trump’s refusal to accept his election loss, many are worried about it in private. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

President Donald Trump said in a tweet Sunday morning that President-elect Joe Biden ‘won’ the election, but clarified in a later tweet “I concede NOTHING!” The election was called more than a week ago by major media outlets, including the Associated Press.

Trump still claimed “the Election was Rigged.” His campaign has not provided evidence of widespread voter fraud and Republican election officials in key states have denied his claims.

He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more! https://t.co/Exb3C1mAPg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

Trump tweeted on Saturday “We will WIN.”

Biden takes office on January 20.