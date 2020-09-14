After mass evacuations, some Oregon residents return home to face wildfire devastation

MARION COUNTY, Ore. — On Monday, some rural Oregon residents returned home to face devastation caused by one of the most devastating wildfires in the state’s history.

The Beachie Creek Fire has scorched nearly 200,000 acres and has caused mass evacuations since it started in August.

It has started to slow down in Marion County with cooler temperatures and calmer winds, but is still raging in some parts of the state.

Daron Andall McKinzie offered a sliver of hope Monday as she returned to her home in Mill City to check on property and pets briefly.

“I haven’t seen the sun since this all started, first time I’ve seen it out, and it looks like the moon,” Andall-McKinzie said. “How backwards things are, but it’s also a sign that the smoke’s clearing at least a little because you can see it.”

Elsewhere, on Ferry Road in Mehama, Lyons residents waited at checkpoints to be cleared to return home.

“They’re stopping people and they check for IDs to make sure you do live in Lyons or whatever or they’ll turn you around,” said Chris Jones.

Jones said he is lucky because both his auto body shop and home in Lyons were spared.

In a long line of cars were Dennis and Judy Saugstad. The couple and others told WGN not having access to needed medication is one of the most stressful aspects of the situation.

“We need to get home to get our heart medication, we had to bail out so fast on Tuesday morning we didn’t get all our medication,” Dennis Saugstand said.

What adds to the stress is the when residents return home, they are seeing something unfamiliar. Like the dense smoke lingering all over rural Oregon, there is a feeling of helplessness weighing on them too.

“This was Gene’s Meat Market, we used to get our meat from here,” Andall-McKinzie said. “I don’t know how to describe it, other than it just feels heavier.”

The air quality in the area is rated among the worst in the world and continues to be a major concern.