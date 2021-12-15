After cancelation last year, Oak Lawn special recreation all-stars getting ready for big game

OAK LAWN, Ill. — A special group of athletes got together Wednesday night in Oak Lawn to practice for their upcoming big basketball game next month.

Since 2009, Oak Lawn has held a special recreation all-star game. The games are played between younger squads from the Jr. Jordans and older squads from the Eagles. This year, the game was canceled due to COVID-19.

On Wednesday night, the Jr. Jordans and Eagles held a practice to get ready for their big game on Jan. 22.

“It’s a good call to bring everyone back together,” organizer Anne Fritz said. “These athletes and cheerleaders, they all love each other and they’ve been playing together since they were little kids.”

The game is held at Oak Lawn-Hometown Middle School, located at 5345 99th Street.

All players and members of the pep squad received a cool all-star trading card featuring their pictures.

Admission to their upcoming game is free, but donations are encouraged.