GARDEN PRAIRIE, Ill. (WTVO) — An adult and a child are dead and six evacuated from a house fire on Fleming Road, and three more are missing and presumed dead, officials said.

Boone County Sheriff’s Deputies and fire departments from around the county were called to a house in the 11000 block of Fleming Road around 2:20 a.m.

Police said six people were evacuated to local hospitals, but their condition is unknown.

Brian Kunce, Boone County District #2 Fire Chief, told Eyewitness News an adult and child were killed.

Police said five individuals are unaccounted for but believed to be dead.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is still underway.