Ads will run in 7 states this week in effort to boost Illinois tourism

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Advertisements will be running in seven states this week in an effort to boost tourism to Illinois as COVID-19 cases continue to decrease.

On Wednesday, Gov. Pritzker announced the $6 million ad campaign ‘Time For Me to Drive.”

“If you want to see the sights, if you want a change of scenery, if you want to travel safely,” Gov. Prtizker said. “Come to Illinois.”

Last year, officials said they were dealt a devastating economic blow with visitor spending in Illinois being cut in half.

Michael Jacobson, with the Illinois Hotel and Lodging Association, is pushing Chicago and the state to use federal dollars for a payroll program to help struggling hotels as they hire back staff.

“Promoting tourism puts people back to work,” Jacobson said. “We still have 20,000 hotel workers out of work and laid off across the state who are anxious to get back to work.”

The Sheraton Grand Chicago has been closed since the start of the pandemic. They just announced plans to reopen on June 7.

West suburban communities like Oak Park are hoping people will check out museums and attacks like the Brookfield Zoo.