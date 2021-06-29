Adler Planetarium to welcome back guests this weekend



CHICAGO — The Adler Planetarium will welcome back guests this weekend with free admission for Illinois residents.

This weekend’s reopening is limited to the popular sky shows only.

Illinois residents can get up to five tickets free for the next three weekends. It’s the planetarium’s way of thanking people for supporting it during the pandemic.

The Adler plans to fully reopen sometime next year. Planetarium officials said in a letter posted on the website earlier this month that they’ll start offering some events in July including weekend screenings of sky shows, but due to financial difficulties the full reopening will be in March 2022.